Humane Society of West MI spotlights rescue in search of home for 2 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWM) is shining a spotlight on a dog who has been in their care for nearly two years.

Kimmy Gibbler was rescued from a dog-fighting ring, and the shelter says she has the scars to prove it. Quoting a shelter Kimmy previously stayed in, HSWM says she is “the most scarred dog to ever come through.”

On each of the 29 days leading up to Kimmy’s two-year anniversary at the shelter, HSWM is celebrating “Kimmypalooza” to help her find her forever home.

Despite everything Kimmy’s been through, the shelter says the lovable dog is both “playful” and “snuggly.”

Those who are unable to adopt a pet at this time are encouraged to help get the word out so Kimmy can find a loving home she deserves.

