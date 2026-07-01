'It's metal mayhem': Sand Lake motorhome demolition derby returns for 4th of July celebration

SAND LAKE, Mich — “It's metal mayhem.”

That's how promoter and owner of Unique Motorsports, Jim Trolard summed up this weekend's event. And If that is loud music to your ears, you’ll want to burn some rubber toward Sand Lake.

Jim Sutton

Starting on July 1st and rolling through the 5th , the village will be holding a parade, carnival, rodeo, and the reason I made the trip the Demolition Derby, Red-White and Boom Night of Destruction on the 4th!

“The only place you're going to see motor homes wrecked on the 4th of July, anywhere in the state, probably anywhere in the United States,” Jim told me.

YUP - you heard him right!

And he should know, because Jim's been in the demo derby business for over two decades - and this will be the third year racein’ and wrecken’ these iconic modes of family vacation transportation

“It's organized chaos, it's everything that everybody wants to see.”

The demo derby is a huge draw, bringing in 3-4 thousand friends and family together to celebrate our nation’s birthday with a present you’ll only get here in Sand Lake.

Andy Curtis

“I think it brings the community together, families come out, enjoy themselves,” said Jim.

And as I found out, these motorhomes aren’t like your graddaddy’s demolition cars.

They take more finesse.

Nerves of steel.

And in my case, the kind of reckless courage you can only get driving an RV that I didn’t pay for.

"These motorhomes will be completely destroyed!" promised Jim. So if you want to take part in the action, make your way to Sand Lake.

Saturday, July 4th 2026



- 4:00 PM - 8:30 PM

- Motorhome Demo Derby

- Mod & Stock FWD Off Road Derby

- Youth & Powder Puff FWD Stock Off Road Derby

- Stock FWD Derby & Stock Mini Van Derby

- Power Wheel Racing for Kids

- Best Decorated Car Contest

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