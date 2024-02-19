Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

It's Love Your Parks Week in Grand Rapids!

Explore GR Parks Initiative - Skate Park
Friends of Grand Rapids Parks
Check out the Equipment Rental program to learn new skills, expand hobbies, or just have fun by exploring what Grand Rapids Parks have to offer.
Explore GR Parks Initiative - Skate Park
Posted at 8:12 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 08:12:25-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Join Friends of Grand Rapids Parks February 20-22 for Love Your Parks Week!

The events include everything for avid outdoor adventurers and casual relaxers alike.

Grab tickets to the Party in Plaid Gala, Tuesday, February 20 at 5:30 p.m. Don your best lumberjack attire and raise a glass to the community and hard work of volunteers who keep Grand Rapids parks beautiful.

Friends of GR Parks Love your Parks Week - Gala

Oh yeah—and there will be raffle prizes!

Test your skills at Trivia Night at Creston Brewery, Wednesday, February 21 at 7 p.m. The free event is hosted by the Points North podcast team and questions will be land-, water-, and Great Lakes-themed!

Friends of GR Parks Love your Parks Week - LYP lights

Thursday, February 22 brings the Fresh Coast Road Show, 7-9:30 p.m. at Wealthy Theater to share some of the best documentary filmmaking in the Great Lakes Region. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book