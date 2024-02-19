It's Love Your Parks Week in Grand Rapids!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Join Friends of Grand Rapids Parks February 20-22 for Love Your Parks Week!

The events include everything for avid outdoor adventurers and casual relaxers alike.

Grab tickets to the Party in Plaid Gala, Tuesday, February 20 at 5:30 p.m. Don your best lumberjack attire and raise a glass to the community and hard work of volunteers who keep Grand Rapids parks beautiful.

Friends of GR Parks

Oh yeah—and there will be raffle prizes!

Test your skills at Trivia Night at Creston Brewery, Wednesday, February 21 at 7 p.m. The free event is hosted by the Points North podcast team and questions will be land-, water-, and Great Lakes-themed!

Friends of GR Parks

Thursday, February 22 brings the Fresh Coast Road Show, 7-9:30 p.m. at Wealthy Theater to share some of the best documentary filmmaking in the Great Lakes Region. Doors open at 6 p.m.