Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

It's Labor Day weekend-- Time to grill up a great time!

The unofficial summer send-off wouldn't be complete without a trip to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market!
Butchered Meat at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market
Grand Rapids Downtown Market
Butchered Meat at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market
Posted at 6:21 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 06:21:34-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s the unofficial close of the summer vacation season— Labor Day offers a great excuse for one last outdoor party!

Fish Lads and Carvers at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Head to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market -- whether you’re operating with a grill on the patio or a full-blown outdoor kitchen, you’ll find the start to a memorable meal during their 10th anniversary season.

Fried fish, french fries at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Take a stroll over to Fish Lads and Carvers to find everything you’ll need from surf to turf—jumbo shrimp and oysters, pork and lamb— They even have pre-cooked items if you’re looking for a more grab-n-go option!

Burger and Fries at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

The Market is open is open 7 days a week, including special Labor Day hours. Join them year-round for special events and fairs!

No matter if you’ve got your toes in the sand, your feet up on the deck, or strapped on some boots to take care of end-of-summer projects for the summer send-off-- the Grand Rapids Downtown Market beckons!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book