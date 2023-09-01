It's Labor Day weekend-- Time to grill up a great time!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s the unofficial close of the summer vacation season— Labor Day offers a great excuse for one last outdoor party!

Head to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market -- whether you’re operating with a grill on the patio or a full-blown outdoor kitchen, you’ll find the start to a memorable meal during their 10th anniversary season.

Take a stroll over to Fish Lads and Carvers to find everything you’ll need from surf to turf—jumbo shrimp and oysters, pork and lamb— They even have pre-cooked items if you’re looking for a more grab-n-go option!

The Market is open is open 7 days a week, including special Labor Day hours. Join them year-round for special events and fairs!

No matter if you’ve got your toes in the sand, your feet up on the deck, or strapped on some boots to take care of end-of-summer projects for the summer send-off-- the Grand Rapids Downtown Market beckons!