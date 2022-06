EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Blocktail Party returns on Tuesday, June 7.

The event is happening from 6 - 9 p.m. at the East Grand Rapids High School Track.

Some of the events in store include:



Live grilling with Celebrity Chef Paul Wahlberg of Wahlburgers

Adoptable pets from area shelters

Pet portraits

A bark-worthy cocktail & delicious food

100% of proceeds go directly to save homeless pets through grants from BISSELL Pet foundation.

Find more information on tickets here.