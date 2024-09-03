Is your high-impact job taking a toll? Try these steps to avoid burn-out

Jobs with a high-impact can be rewarding, but they also can come with a higher risk of depression, anxiety, burn-out, and prolonged mental health issues, says Priority Health’s Medical Director of Behavioral Health, Dr. Charletta Dennis.

If you’re feeling any of these symptoms, it may be time to take a step back:

Anxiety, depression or irritability.

Feeling tired and run down.

New or worsening health problems.

Feeling resentful.

Neglecting responsibilities.

Drinking, smoking, or eating more.

Unmitigated stress can lead to long-term problems like high blood pressure, loss of friendships, heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and strained family relationships.

There is a lot of help out there— from reassessing your goals and fine-tuning ways to relax and unplug from the rat race to a complete overhaul (with the help of a mental health professional)—you can find balance to live a long, happy and healthy life!

TIP: Set a goal and take it one step at a time

Talk to your doctor about ways to reduce stress or improve your health.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Priority Health members can check their member cards for the behavioral health team, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Confidential help is available.