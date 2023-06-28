Is that next sudsy summer sip worth it?

WEST MICHIGAN — According to FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner, it might be time to reconsider how much or even if you have alcohol this summer.

Ask yourself if you’re more dependent than you realize and find out what you can do about it.

Since West Michigan is home to Beer City USA, bookended by two wine trails, and dotted with thousands of breweries, distilleries, wineries, cideries, meaderies— enough -eries to fill a Great Lake— it can be hard to imagine relaxing, partying, or having a night out without alcohol.

Dr. B says what impacts health most is the habitual drinking that seems responsible— and the risks over time are not as gradual as you’d think.

“A small amount gives small risk, and very quickly a small increase in the amount of alcohol greatly increases the risk of breast cancer and dementia to name 2 examples,” Dr. Bitner tells us.

It’s less of the traditional bell- or ramp-shaped increase and more of a capital J.

First of all, 31% of all U.S. drowning deaths involve blood alcohol concentration of 0.10% or higher, and rescuing a drowning person is dangerous when they have their wits about them, think of how it could be when they’re not firing on all cylinders.

And sugary drinks (no matter how cold) do not help cool you down. The opposite. It takes water to digest them, which robs you of much needed hydration on hot days, increases your risks for Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke, and sends hangovers into overdrive.

Whatever can’t be digested is stored as fat, raising your risks for chronic health issues.

Remember that J-shaped curve? All of your health risks are piling in for a ride on that roller coaster.

The more drinking becomes a habit, the closer you take yourself to diabetes, heart disease, dementia, and some cancer risks and then it’s all downhill from there.

One less isn’t going to hurt.

You’re already having a good time and you can do some long-term good by swapping in water for alcohol sooner.

Remember the 1-to-1 ratio. Every alcoholic drink should be followed by water. If you’ve already crossed that bridge, it’s not too late to head back and skip a few sips of the sudsy stuff.

And on hot days it might be best to skip it altogether.