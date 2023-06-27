Is it Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke?

Excessive heat across the southern US will continue, according to latest weather prediction models.

It’s wreaking havoc with power grids, too, with blackouts expected for most of the US West of the Mississippi River.

The issues are raising concerns about heat-related illnesses—even here in West Michigan

There are a few things you can do to protect yourself and loved ones.

First, recognize the signs and differences between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.

Both can impact behavior and safety and are cause for immediate attention.

Heat Exhaustion is the step before Heat Stroke, so you need to be diligent when you start to feel overheated.

ADVICE

Get somewhere shady or cool

Drink water or a sports drink to replenish fluids

Cool off with wet towels or ice packs

(If someone is with you) draw a cool bath

Heath Exhaustion needs to be carefully monitored, but mild cases can be treated at home. If you're alone, call someone who can help keep an eye on you

WHEN TO GET HELP

If you throw up or cannot drink

If your symptoms last longer than an hour

If your symptoms get worse

Heat Stroke can damage the brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles if left untreated

HEAT STROKE SYMPTOMS

Take the list from above and add headache, a body temperature at 104 or above, nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing and heart rate, confusion, slurred/slow speech, or fainting

ADVICE

Get help now - Call 911 and get to a hospital immediately

Get somewhere cool and use wet towels to cool off and (if there's someone with you) draw a cool bath

HOW TO AVOID BOTH

Make sure you’re not out in the heat for extended periods alone, especially while doing anything strenuous.

Drink more water—a lot more than most of us do in a day—and ditch anything sugary like pop, alcohol, or juice. Keep a sports drink handy if you’re doing anything strenuous, though don’t drink them if you’re just hanging out outside.

If you’re feeling the impact of heat, get somewhere cool and ask for help.

Keep an eye on loved ones, especially infants and children, elderly adults, those with chronic illnesses or conditions, and the most stubborn among us.