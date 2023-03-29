Is stress a factor in cancer diagnoses?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No— stress cannot cause cancer.

Yes— unhealthy coping mechanisms may make cancer harder to diagnose and treat.

What's more— the same habits that help prevent cancer; help patients survive it.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner says while we can’t control the world around us, we can control our reaction to it and that can help cancer treatment, improving longevity and overall health for patients.

The fact is doctors focus on obesity, diabetes, heart disease, tobacco use, and other much more common ailments before putting a patient through testing for cancer.

But if you’re an overall healthy person, cancer symptoms that may coincide with those other diagnoses will stand out sooner to your healthcare provider.

Plus— if you do have cancer— healthy eating, exercise, meditation, getting a good-night's sleep, and strong interpersonal relationships can lower growth and metastasis rates.

These habits also help quell the side effects of treatments like chemo and surgeries.

Patients who keep working on their health can go on to live long, happy lives and even raise their chances of remission.

If the stress of a cancer diagnosis has you taking ‘healthy living’ off your to-do list— take a minute to get your mental health in order, and remember how powerful your reaction to the stress in your life can be.

If you need a hand with any of this, reach out to your oncologist or primary care physician.

If you’re in crisis after a cancer diagnosis, call 988. You are not alone.