Is it too late to escape for a vacation during the holidays? Not remotely.

The Northern Lights over Michigan at Crisp Point Lighthouse in Michigans Upper Peninsula. Photo via Tom Jones on Twitter.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Dec 19, 2023
It’s that time of year— when the stress of the holidays has us thinking of getting away.

But why leave Michigan?

Whether a day trip or weekend getaway— or a true leave-it-all-behind vacation; there’s so much our state has to offer!

My Michigan Beach has a few recommendations to last-minute escapes this holiday season!

Treetops in Gaylord— Perfect for skiing, sleigh rides and family fun!

Tahquamenon Falls— Hundreds of acres of natural beauty, off-grid options, dog sledding and more literally in Paradise!

Enjoy scenic Tahquamenon Falls in Winter

New Buffalo—Gorgeous winter hikes along Lake Michigan, plus shops and more tucked away in Harbor Country.

Snow Tubing

Check out the interactive My Michigan Beach and Travel Map to plan your trip today!

