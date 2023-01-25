Is birth control right for you? Dr. Bitner weighs in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17's Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner explains how birth control options effect women of all ages.

Today's birth control pills contain synthetic estrogen and progestin which inhibit egg and follicle growth, while thinning the lining of the uterus to deter pregnancy.

They can be used to treat a number of hormone-based conditions, including PCOS.

Despite widespread safe use for over 60 years, the pill is not without its downsides.

Women have reported side effects including low libido, depression, anxiety, pain during sex, and menopause-type symptoms even in women 20 and younger. In more serious cases, the pill is not recommended for those with a high risk of blood clots.

Along with that, 43% of accidental pregnancies happened to women while on birth control. Researchers generally attribute this to poorly managed medication. The pill must be taken precisely— at the same time each day— in order to be effective. Other drugs like antibiotics are known to decrease

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

Talk to you doctor and carefully consider your lifestyle and options before starting any new medication. If birth control pills are right for you, your gynecologist is the perfect place to start. If you don't have a gynecologist yet, consider adding this specialist's knowledge to your health team.