Ionia thrift shop helps spread school cheer to in-need teens

IONIA, Mich. — Many high schools call the week before Homecoming "Spirit Week", filled with themed-days and fun activities. It's an exciting time of year, but not for students can't afford to participate.

That's where Jami Ridi, the owner and founder of Pocket Change 360 in Ionia says she saw a need she could fill. The store is offering anything kids need for Spirit Week for free.

"So for instance, they had a neon game. Anything neon here, even if it wasn't you know, "Ionia High School" or "Ionia Bulldogs" was free, so they could participate in the game, " Ridi explained.

Jeri Garvey is a grandmother of seven, and guardian of five of those grandkids after her daughter died in a car crash. She says Pocket Change 360 has made all the difference when helping her children.

"It kind of puts a damper on them because they're looking at these kids going ok, well, why can they do it? We can't just go buy," Garvey said.

Ridi told us she wants to be able to pay the community of Ionia back for the kindness she was shown as a homeless teen, and for all the help they continue to show the community through her store.

She has dozens of other programs aimed at helping the community, from access to food or warm gear for the winter, to work uniforms, and help for victims of house fires.