Introducing the new president & CEO of BBB Serving West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lisa Frohnapfel joined us to talk about her new role as president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving West Michigan. She has 30 years finance experience and is excited to bring her experience to the company.

She says she has a long history of working with nonprofits and this new role will allow her to continue to serve the community.

Frohnapfel says she hopes to help the BBB continue to connect trustworthy businesses with the people of West Michigan. She also wants to help the public be aware of fraudulent activity, scams and educational tools available for public use.

Phil Catlett served as president for 10 years before making the announcement to retire this year. Over the years, Catlett has pushed the growth of the BBB Serving Western Michigan through education programs and by providing a database with trusted information on companies and charities.

Lisa Frohnapfel takes on the new role next week.