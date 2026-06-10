INTERVIEW: Healthy relationships & tough conversations

WEST MICHIGAN — June is Men's Health Month, and while the discussions between FOX 17's Morning Team and Dr. Diana Bitner are about women's health, part of a healthy life is sharing it with loved ones.

Dr. Bitner is the Co-Founder of True. Women's Health, and she says a common question she gets in her office is: "I am working so hard to get healthier, prioritizing my health, I have better libido, and my husband seems to have no interest in taking care of himself." Many women say it's harder to eat healthy and exercise when others in the household aren't doing the same, especially for partners.

As men struggle to talk to their wife about menopause and sexual health, women struggle to find language supporting and encouraging their husbands. If you're wishing your partner will eat healthier or exercise more, how often do you bring it up? If you are met with defensiveness or anger, you may not want to bring it up again.

Dr. Bitner says the cause of defensiveness may not be a lack of knowledge or anger, but may occur from fear or shame. How can you help your partner engage in a healthier lifestyle? Ask these questions:



What does he want? If he were in the best shape of his life, what would that get him that he doesn't have right now? Run with the kids more? Be proud and confident at work?

What is he afraid of? Lack of knowledge? how much time will getting fit take? Is he afraid it will be too expensive?

How does he want to age?

How does he operate best-do things together? Separately? At the gym or at home?

Planning together works for some couples. If this is you, here are points to consider while making a plan:



Increase muscle mass. Muscle drives use of calories and metabolism.

More protein: focus on getting adequate protein. Eat the protein first and fill in the gaps with high fiber carbs for energy.

Fiber: Broccoli, legumes, berries, farro and avocado. A black bean and chicken burrito with a high fiber wrap and avocado is a perfect example for a healthy option.

Alcohol is empty calories. For men, the health limit is 2 drinks a day or 14 per week. If you're drinking more than that, it only hurts your future and makes high energy life more difficult.

Men deserve good check ups, including labs such as cholesterol, A1C for sugar, and testosterone.



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