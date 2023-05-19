Intention, gratitude named best cures for loneliness and isolation

National Strategy to Advance Social Connection is a plan to combat what U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy calls an epidemic of loneliness and isolation.

Rolled out during Mental Health Awareness Month, it focuses on being intentional with mental health—treating it as a vital part of a patient’s physical health for the first time.

Mark Ostach (who tells us it’s pronounced like ‘mustache’), an author and digital wellness expert who tells us it’s not about just being in the presence of others—it’s about being present with others around you.

Here are a few tips to help strengthen connections with loved ones:

• Take time each day to reach out to a friend or family member.

• Minimize distraction during conversation to increase the quality of the time you spend with others. (Leave the phone out of it during meals with friends, important conversations, and family time.)

• Seek out opportunities to serve and support others. Help your friends, coworkers, and loved ones— or volunteer an help the community!

• Be responsive and supportive, and show gratitude. Remember— you will get back what you put out into the world.

• Diversify! There is a known benefit to actively engaging with people of different backgrounds and experiences. Expand your mind and your friend circle!

• Join social and community groups. Fitness, religious, hobby, professional, and community service organizations can foster a sense of belonging, meaning, and purpose.

• Seek help during times of struggle with loneliness or isolation by reaching out to a family member, friend, counselor, health care provider, or the 988 crisis line.

You can find more advice from Mark on his blog or social media.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

If you are in crisis, call 988. You truly are not alone.