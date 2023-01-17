Watch Now
Inaugural Double Dutch Challenge invites runners from all over to Tulip Time

Posted at 6:09 AM, Jan 17, 2023
HOLLAND, Mich. — A new running challenge for all our fitness fanatics.

You can now be one of the first to complete the Double Dutch Challenge by finishing two upcoming races in West Michigan.

The first race is the 2023 Tulip Time Run.

The course winds you through the streets of downtown Holland for a 5k and 10k, plus a Kids' Fun Run.

“You run through all the tulip lanes in the historic district of Holland, and it starts and ends at Kollen Park. So, it's great, beautiful place to run.” Gwen Awuerda, Executive Director of Tulip Time told FOX 17.

The Tulip Time Run is Saturday May 6th— you can register right now.

To complete the Double Dutch Challenge you need to finish the second race too; the 2023 Holland Haven Half and Full Marathon is in September.

