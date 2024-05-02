In full swing; Rosa Parks Circle is going to 'hop’ this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesdays at Rosa Parks Circle are not just for toe-tapping—they’re for jumpin’, jivin’, and wailing the night away!

The Grand Rapids Original Swing Society is hosting Swing Dance Nights now through mid-October.

The free weekly social starts with a quick lesson at 7 p.m. Afterwards, open dancing goes until 9:30.— they just ask for a $5 donation to help keep the program going.

No partner? No problem – They typically see 300 people through the evening, so come, have fun, and maybe make a friend!

DJs and live music will keep you hoppin’ this summer—no matter your age— while instructors will lead you through some East Coast Swing, line dances, and more for all skill levels.

Check out the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society’s schedule for everything you’ll need to know.

