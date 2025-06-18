If you build it, they will come: Whitecaps combining family fun and good baseball to pack stands

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — Summer at the ballpark is always on the “to-do” list for Michiganders, but this season in Comstock Park, the West Michigan Whitecaps are the team to see.

“We've had wonderful attendance," Whitecaps Content and Engagement Specialist Alex Brodsky told me. "Our fans have been great this season.”

Weekly Promotions:



JOY99 Bulletin Night Tuesdays - Get half-off a box or reserved seats when you show a worship or community bulletin at the box office. Limit 8 tickets per bulletin.

- Get half-off a box or reserved seats when you show a worship or community bulletin at the box office. Limit 8 tickets per bulletin. Silver Slugger Wednesdays - Half-off box or reserved seat tickets for fans age 50 or better when you show your ID at the box office.

- Half-off box or reserved seat tickets for fans age 50 or better when you show your ID at the box office. Winning Wednesdays - If the Whitecaps win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a FREE original Chicken Sandwich from Chick-fil-A.

- If the Whitecaps win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a FREE original Chicken Sandwich from Chick-fil-A. Thrifty Thursdays - $3.00 20 oz. domestic beers $3.00, hot dogs, and $3.00 Pepsi products.

- $3.00 20 oz. domestic beers $3.00, hot dogs, and $3.00 Pepsi products. Post-Game Fireworks Saturdays

Corewell Health Family Sundays - The first 1,000 kids 12 and under eat free. Post-game Kids Run The Bases.

The first homestand of June this year was a big draw for the club.

“From Single-A through Triple-A, all 120 teams, we were number two for those three games,” added Brodsky.

And that’s not by accident. Last year, the Whitecaps were ranked 23rd in attendance out of all the minor leagues, and at the start of June this year, they were already 22nd.

“We're local, and we can activate the community in a different way," said Whitecaps President Steve McCarty. "So our brand of entertainment is to have fun.”

It helps that the team is in first place at the halfway point of the season and has some top Detroit Tigers prospects, but the draw to LMCU is more than that.

“It's a great experience," added McCarthy. "It's outdoor, Summer Fun, affordable entertainment, and families really have come out here for generations, and so we feel very good about not only what we do internally here, but we try to do it in the community as well, whether it's downtown or in the communities around.”

Communities brought together this summer with the chance to see some future big league talent without the big league prices.

“We've still got a lot of family-friendly options here, and different ways that different people can come out at value prices," added Brodsky. "We have our lawn section is $11, and that's right in home run territory right now. And with the team we got out there, a lot of home runs are sailing out there. We also have our Family Sundays, where the first 1,000 kids through the gates eat for free. That's another great way to kind of come in and save some money here at the ballpark, because we're all about those family experiences, not to mention the good old stalwart thrifty Thursday, $3 hot dogs, $3 Pepsi products, $3 beers.”

