I Brake for Books: Grand Rapids Mobile Library rolls into neighborhoods this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — There is always a good reason to stop by Grand Rapids Library, but if you can’t make it this summer, the library is coming to you with their Mobile Library.

Think of it like DoorDash but for books.

“We know that there's something at the library that we can provide for you, and it's free," Grand Rapids Library Youth Outreach Librarian Erin Antes told me, "So it's super important for us to find you in your community where you're at, and if we can come to you and provide that for you. It's perfect.”

Their goal with this street-level venture is to take the best parts of the main, stationary building downtown, like books, a printer, Wi-Fi, and bring them to the city’s neighborhoods.

“We're really trying to mimic, you know, we have programs all summer long at the library, and that can be really hard for parents to get their kids to," said Erin. "And so if I can bring you engaging programming every week, right where you live at your apartment, that's super powerful for kids.”

And this isn't a one-time delivery.

“We have regular weekly routes, so we see the same kids every week," added Erin. "We try to establish a rapport with them. Get them a library card. Get them books if they want, but just engage with them and keep them learning and engaging through the summer.”

Bringing public resources to the public – not a bad way to spend the summer.

Mobile Library Schedule – Summer 2025

Mondays (June 9 – August 11)1:00 – 2:00 pm — Creston Plaza Apartments

1080 Creston Plaza NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

2:30 – 3:30 pm — Harrison Park Apartments

1400 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Tuesdays (June 10 – August 12)1:00 – 2:00 pm — Eastern Lofts Apartments

623 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

2:30 – 3:30 pm — Boston Square

1551 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Wednesdays (June 11 – August 13)1:00 – 2:00 pm — Steepleview Apartments

501 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

3:00 – 4:00 pm — Oxford Place Apartments

2143 43rd St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

4:30 – 5:30 pm — Park Place Apartments

2932 Marshall Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Thursdays (June 12 – August 14)1:00 – 2:00 pm — Campau Commons Apartments

821 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

2:30 – 3:30 pm — Walnut Grove Apartments

875 Sheffield St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

