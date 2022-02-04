Hundreds of vehicles on display at auto show despite nationwide shortages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rev your engines! The 24th annual Michigan International Auto Show is back at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Despite the shortages and delays throughout the auto industry, vehicle manufacturers and show organizers have managed to fill the showroom floor with an impressive lineup of new vehicles.

"I think it's really difficult just as our world with the supply chain, and the auto industry has been no exception," said Judd Templin, Ford spokesperson. "I would expect shortages to continue this year, at least, and maybe in the next year. I think that is what everybody's saying. But it is significant and it's a challenge that we're all working through together."

Despite those challenges, more than 20 manufacturers worked together to make sure their trucks, SUVs, crossovers, electrics, hybrids and performance vehicles were on display at this year's show.

Attendees can sit in the vehicles to see how they feel when it comes to legroom, interior height, dash design and storage.

Also, you're surrounded by the latest trends in technology, safety amenities, eco-friendly designs and other features.

The Michigan International Auto Show runs through Sunday, February 6. Tickets can be bought online at showspan.com.