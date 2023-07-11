Humane Society of West Michigan giving hot weather safety reminders, busy with summer events

GRAND RAPIS, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan is in the middle of a busy summer!
HSWM stopped by the FOX 17 morning show to tell us about some upcoming events and introduce us to a special dog available for adoption.
Meet Heisenberg!
This 15-year-old boy is looking for a forever home to spend the rest of his days relaxing.
He may be an old man, but his age isn’t slowing him down! Heisenberg has lots of pep in his step still.
Heisenberg was found as a stray and brought to the Humane Society of West Michigan to find his forever home.
Heisenberg is very sweet and social and loves to cuddle.
He would do well in a home with cats, dogs or older kids. If you are interested in adopting Heisenberg, visit the HSWM's website.
Empty the Shelters
HSWM is partnered with BISSELL Pet Foundation and MetLife Pet Insurance for summer Empty the Shelters. Now through July 15, all adult dogs are $50 to adopt. Adult cats are %20.
Tito's, Tots, and Tails
Blue Dog Tavern is Collaborating with Tito's Handmade Vodka for a night of fun with puppies, signature drinks, food and fun. The event is Thursday, July 20 from 4 - 7 p.m. A portion of all sales goes directly toward animals in HSWM's care.
Hot weather safety tips
It's important to keep your pet safe in the summer heat!
HSWM wants you to remember:
- Pets can get dehydrated quickly. Give them plenty of fresh, clean water.
- Never leave your animal alone in a parked vehicle.
- Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool. Not all dogs are good swimmers.
- When the temperature is very high, don't let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your pooch's body can heat up quickly and sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks during these times to a minimum.