GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You may have heard the saying, "Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

Though that's not their official motto, it refers to U.S. Postal Service workers braving the elements to deliver the mail.

But did you know that neither snow nor rain will stop those letter carriers from working to Stamp Out Hunger?

National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 56 Grand Rapids President Daryl Helsley joined the FOX 17 Morning News team to tell us more about its Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

How you can participate in this year's Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

This year’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is happening on Saturday, May 14.

It’s the nation's largest single-day food drive and is put on with the help of sponsors, volunteer organizations and U.S. Postal Service employees in 10,000 communities nationwide.

Donating couldn’t be easier. Just leave your non-perishable food donation in a bag near your mailbox on Saturday before your letter carrier arrives. The food collected during the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.

USPS says all non-perishable donations are welcome, but foods that are high in protein like canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed. Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni, and cheese dinners and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most needed items.

Here are some food drive donation tips from the U.S. Postal Service:

WHAT TO GIVE: Most-wanted foods include:

Canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon)

Canned and boxed meals (soup, chili, stew, macaroni, and cheese)

Canned or dried beans and peas (black, pinto, lentils)

Pasta, rice cereal

Canned fruits

100 percent fruit juice (canned, plastic or boxed)

Canned vegetables

Cooking oil

Boxed cooking mixes (pancake, breads)

WHAT NOT TO GIVE:

Rusty or unlabeled cans

Glass containers

Perishable items

Homemade items

No expired items

Noncommercial canned or packaged items

Alcoholic beverages or mixes or soda

Open or used items

For more information about the food drive, click here.

