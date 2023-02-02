How to wake up from a Digital Groundhog Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you get the sensation you’ve done this all before, maybe it’s time to shake things up.

Groundhog Day Syndrome is a real thing, but you don’t have to worry. Mark Ostach says there are a few ways to break the cycle.

1. Take a weekly digital break. Give yourself a one day a week break by limiting hours of screen time. (no smartphone, tablet, computer or TV).

2. Try new things. Go to a new restaurant for lunch or dinner. Take a trip to a new place. Try a new hobby.

3. Change your routine. Start small. Give yourself a winnable step in the right direction and celebrate the little wins.

4. Meet new people. Go to a new coffee shop or join a group through your local library, church, or recreation center.

5. Practice gratitude. Give thanks for all that you experience - The good, the bad, the ugly. Each experience is an opportunity for growth and will help you develop character and perseverance in life.

And if these don’t work, check out Ostach's book If You Really Knew Me, The Secret to Creating a Culture of Connection & Belong. It’s all about battling life’s mundanities and slowing down the non-stop pace of our world.