How to spend 'Spooky Season': October events with the WMTA

KENT COUNTY, Mich — October is here and there's lots to do, whether you're looking for trick or treats.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of some popular October events.

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Fall Fun Saturdays Crystal Mountain; October 11,18, 25; 9:00-5:00 p.m.

Now is the time for the perfect fall combo – drive up north to check out Mother Nature’s blazing colors AND spend some time at Crystal Mountain for their Fall Fun Saturdays.

Every Saturday and Sunday in October from 9:00-5:00 p.m. you can take a scenic chairlift ride, rent a bike, do a bit of gem mining, create some beautiful sand art or carve a scary pumpkin. Then practice a bit of archery, go full-on with outdoor laser tag, take a thrilling ride down the slippery Alpine Slide and even take a soak in the outdoor hot tub.

Check out their website for tickets and the various event times, and you're guaranteed to make your October Saturdays super fun!

Journeyman – Barrel Aged Brewfest; 10/11; noon to 5:00 p.m. and Halloween Dance Party 10/31; 8:00-11:00 p.m.

Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks is hosting their 8th annual Brewfest on October 11 – a much-anticipated event that brings together craft beer lovers, families and the community for a full day of celebration. Our region’s best craft businesses are on full display with unique barrel-aged brews, wines, meads, cider and other local libations from crafters like Bell’s, Dablon Vineyards, Silver Harbor Brewing and dozens more!

Listen to some great live music, vote for your favorite brews, buy tickets for the 50/50 raffle, play cornhole, or check out the silent auction. This year, the Brewfest benefits Islay’s Barrel, a nonprofit providing summer enrichment opportunities for SW MI youth. You can purchase your tickets or VIP pass online and children under 10 attend free with an adult.

And Journeyman is also having the best Halloween party in SW MI on October 31, complete with a costume contest, so you might want to check that out too!

Zoo goes Boo, John Ball Zoo; Various dates from October 10 – 26; 10:00-5:00 p.m.

October is the one time of year where the John Ball Zoo goes BOO! – in a very big way! Families - dust off your favorite costumes and get ready for a ghoulishly good time at any of the thirteen twisted treat stations scattered throughout the zoo.

Collect sweets as you stroll through the zoo, and be amazed at the spirited decorations, animal fun and wickedly exciting family entertainment.

Magicians, jugglers, villains, fire performers, face painters, and kids’ favorite characters will be strolling about, making this one time where the Zoo really does go Boo! Adults are $ 22.95 and kids ages 3-12 are $ 16.95. And allergy-friendly treat options are also available. Please keep in mind when creating your costume that full-face masks and weapons are not allowed.

Other Fall events this month:

Friske Farm Market - Apple Fest; October 11

Pumpkin Fest in White Lake; October 11

Art Coast of Michigan Fall Weekend Stroll; October 11

Tiny Tots Trick or Treating at the Muskegon Heritage Museum; October 25

To see more upcoming events, visit the West Michigan Tourist Association website.

