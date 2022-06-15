Watch
How to protect your money after potential federal interest rate hike

Federal Reserve Building Fed
J. Scott Applewhite/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this March 27, 2009 file photo, the Federal Reserve Building on Constitution Avenue in Washington. Banks borrowed slightly less from the Federal Reserve's emergency lending program over the past week, and reduced their use of other credit programs designed to ease the financial crisis. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jun 15, 2022
WASHINGTON D.C — Inflation is at a 40-year high and today the Federal Reserve will decide whether to raise interest rates to levels we haven’t seen since the mid 90’s. The goal is to tame inflation and help level off the economy.

The reserve is expected to raise its benchmark short-term interest rates three-quarters of a point. Typically it raises rates a quarter of a point.

This means you’re going to pay more on anything you buy through a loan. That includes cars, new homes and renovations, even purchases you make with credit cards.

So what can we do to protect our money?

Experts say to first not panic because the market is in constant fluctuation and likely will come down eventually.

In the meantime, continue to invest in your 401K’S and retirement accounts.

Next is simple- cut down on non-essential spending.

If you are someone living paycheck to paycheck and don’t have an emergency fund, experts say you should stop going out to eat, going on vacations, or stopping any extra spending in general.

Mortgage rates are also soaring again this week, thanks to fears of another rate hike.

The average rate for a 30 year fixed mortgage now stands at 6.28 percent.

