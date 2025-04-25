How to maximize the deals at the YMCA White Elephant Sale

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — What motivates Michiganders every year to line up in the early morning to get into what is billed as “one of the largest rummage sales in Western Michigan?

It might be the new merchandise that has been donated that can be bought at a fraction of retail price.

It might be at last finding that special “thing” you’ve been looking for at the dozens of garage sales every year.

Whatever the reason, serious shoppers – all who appear happy to be there – line up to be the first through the doors at the annual YMCA White Elephant Sale sponsored by the YMCA Service Club.

They even pay a special fee of $10 to get in between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m Friday morning. Admission after that is free.

The White Elephant Sale runs Friday, April 25, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., then Saturday, when entry is free all day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There’s only one location: the old Art Van building at 4273 Alpine Avenue NW in Comstock Park.

The White Elephant Sale has run since 1937, which means the project is a multi-generational institution for bargain-hunters.

All proceeds after expenses go to support projects at the YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin. In the past, there have been improvements to the camp paid for by proceeds from the Sale, from making the waterfront accessible to special needs campers to launching an education building.

Note: No elephants are ever harmed at the annual YMCA Service Club White Elephant Sale.

See you at the Sale!

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube