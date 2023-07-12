How to know and when to get a pro: a guide to over-the-counter supplements

Doctors recommend the over-the-counter version of medications all the time—it saves patients money and empowers them to take charge of caring for some ailments.

FOX 17’s Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner is no exception.

But—as we know—not everything on the pharmacy-area shelves is necessarily the health product it's supposed to be.

"It is important to understand the basics of any drug you take and the expertise of the Healthcare provider who is prescribing the drug"

Dr. Diana Bitner, True. Women's Health

Here’s Dr. Bitner’s guide for navigating non-prescription supplements.

Probiotics

These are bacteria that have been shown to help gut health and digestion—some people even find they help with irritable bowel syndrome, traveler’s gut/diarrhea, periodontal disease, nausea, and avoiding side-effects from antibiotics, which indiscriminately wipes out both good and bad bacteria in an effort to fight disease.

But which probiotics are for the pros? Dr. Bitner says natural is best— fermented foods like Kombucha, unfiltered apple cider vinegar, miso soup, sauerkraut, or kimchi are great examples. Healthy versions of these have a small amount of sugar (~5g) from a natural source (ahem— fruits and veggies, people! Not sweeteners.) and a prebiotic to provide fiber to feed the bacteria.

If these don't work, check with your healthcare provider.

Hormones

While testosterone is used to help women in many ways, over-the-counter formulations of the hormone—especially those that haven’t been tested or verified by the FDA— often contain fillers and doses not formulated for the specific user.

Testosterone regulates bone and muscle mass, fat distribution, red blood cell production, and maintains reproductive systems.

—Do you really want to mess any of that up on the word of advertisers?

For this one, get with your healthcare professional for help. They know which ones work and which don’t.

Weight Loss

We knew we’d get here, didn’t we, ladies?

The fact of the matter is we are being targeted with misinformation and it's time to fight back with knowledge—quick-fix pills filled with caffeine and meal replacements filled with preservatives and empty promises are tempting, but not what we need for long-lasting health.

The good news: Despite the current expense of most medically available weight-loss drugs, there are some out there that require minimal supervision from a doctor. They are still regulated by the FDA, though.

Dr. Bitner recommends talking to your healthcare professional on this one, too.