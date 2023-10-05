How to get the most out of open-enrollment

Open enrollment for insurance is practically upon us, meaning it's time to take a look at what you really need from your coverage.

Priority Health came to the FOX 17 studio to talk about what's offered and how to find the right plan for you.

Here are some of their tips:

Find out what's available - talk to your employer or healthcare provider, or search for what's offered through the U.S. Government.

Look over each plan carefully and make sure you have a good understanding of the needs of your family.

Ask about their network. Is your doctor covered? What do you need to see a specialist? Pay special attention to co-pays, premiums, and deductibles.

Start now so you're not pressured into a plan that doesn't fit or costs more than you can afford.

Important dates

November 1-January 15 - Open enrollment period for individual and family health plans.

October 15-December 7 - Annual enrollment period for Medicare.