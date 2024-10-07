HOW TO: Absentee vote in the 2024 election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Election day is only weeks away, but some have already voted. We spoke to Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondrop to learn more about the options when it comes to early voting.

Absentee voting isn't new. It's been around for more than a century. “Since the Civil War when soldiers needed an absentee ballot," said Hondrop.

It's an option for anyone who can't make it to their voting precinct in person on election day. Regardless of the reason, absentee voting is open for everyone.

"For every election, absentee ballots are available for all voters,” emphasized Hondrop.

While it's available every election, some may be confused about how to get one.

"If you have a Michigan driver's license or Michigan ID, you can go to michigan.gov/vote, and you can, you can apply for an absentee ballot online," said Hondrop.

After applying, it automatically goes to your designated clerk's office. "The clerk will usually turn around that ballot in 24 hours and get it out in the mail," explained Hondrop.

You have plenty of time to get your ballot filled out and sent back as well. Hondorp says his office must get ballots 40 days before the election (45 for military or overseas ballots), as that's the earliest they can send them to voters.

On the voter's end, ballots have to be in the clerk's office possession by 8:00 p.m. on election night. If you're within two weeks of the election, it might be better idea to stop by your clerk's office in person.

Early in-person voting is always an option as well. All voting precincts offer it, 9 days before the election. Some may offer it sooner, but you have to check with your precinct.

