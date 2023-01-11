How can guys help prevent cervical cancer?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, this time it's the guys who may need to schedule an appointment.

FOX 17's Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner, explains how early detection and protection is key— and men can play a vital role even at a young age.

The HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine is available for kids as young as 12 and is a major player in preventing cervical cancer. Since HPV is sexually transmitted and also heavily linked to cervical cancer development, it's important for men and boys to get the vaccine, too, in order to protect their future partners.

14,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year— 3,400 died from it just last year. Early vaccination for girls and pap tests for women are common advice, but the knock-out punch really could come from the guys in our lives.

So this is us— asking for your help, guys. Talk to your doctor to see if getting the HPV vaccine is right for you or your son.