House to vote Wednesday on Slotkin’s Safe Gun Storage Bill

Gun reform has been a topic on everyone's minds the past few weeks, including Congress, who is planning to take action Wednesday. The House of Representatives is set to vote on a safe storage gun bill called the Safe Guns, Safe Kids Act.

The bill was introduced by Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin, who represents the district where the city of Oxford lies. Six months ago a high schooler shot and killed four students at Oxford High School, leaving multiple others injured.

The bill would require gun owners to safely secure their guns if a child could potentially access them. It would also include five years of jail time if a child accesses a gun and injures themselves or others.

Experts estimate more than 4.6 million minors in the U.S. live in homes with at least one loaded, unlocked firearm.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday afternoon.