Hop, skip, and sip your way through Small Business Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Small Business Saturday is getting a boost downtown with the Holly Sip and Shop Hop!

November 26th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. join the Art of Life Gallery on a shopping trip highlighting small businesses on the city's west side and on Monroe Center.

Dozens of shops are participating, offering specials during the event and hosting live music and guest artists.

To make it even more fun, organizers are giving away prizes to 3 lucky shoppers! All you have to do is get a stamp card at your first venue, then get a stamp at each stop.

Whether it's bohemian gifts from The 12th House, drinks at the Holiday Bar, or that perfect piece of kitschy-cute fashion at Flashback Vintage, you're sure to find what you're looking for!

For directions and more, head to the Holly Sip and Shop Hop website.