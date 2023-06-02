Hook a Sista Up celebrates 10 years of connection, collaboration with women entrepreneurs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Have connections that could help support women entrepreneurs? Looking for them?

Hook a Sista Up!

That’s not a request—it's the name of the organization pushing women professionals forward in West Michigan.

For 10 years the member-driven platform has collaborated with women as they start or grow businesses and organizations across all industries— even helping improve their professional selves!

Hook a Sista Up is holding their anniversary celebration Saturday, June 24, 5-8:30 p.m.

Head over to The Social Suite & Rental in Kentwood for and evening of live jazz, giveaways, storytelling, and fundraising.

Tickets are just $55 and sponsorship opportunities are still available!