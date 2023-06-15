Watch Now
Honoring Juneteenth in West Michigan


West Michigan Juneteenth Celebration
Posted at 7:11 AM, Jun 15, 2023
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Each year the United States marks the emancipation of enslaved African American people with Juneteenth. The federal holiday officially lands on June 19.

The West Michigan Juneteenth Celebration is happening in Muskegon Heights at Mona Lake Park with events June 16-18.

On the schedule:

  • Friday, June 16:
    • Rotary Mixer, 5-9 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 17:
    • Comedy Show, 8-11 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 18:
    • Community Choir Concert, 3:30 p.m.
    • Live Music, 6 and 8 p.m.
    • Fireworks, at dusk

