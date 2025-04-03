Home Sweet Home: Baseball fans ready for Whitecaps and Tigers home opening day on Friday

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — Baseball fans have a lot to be happy about this week, with opening day for both the West Michigan Whitecaps and Detroit Tigers set for Friday.

The Whitecaps are starting their three-game series from the comfy confines of LMCU Ballpark, with a 6:35 pm first pitch set against the Dayton Dragons. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will get a Whitecaps Campfire Mug.

The team arrived in town earlier this week, including Detroit Tigers top prospects Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle.

Clark is the 6th-ranked prospect, and McGonigle is 28, according to the MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list. You can see their interviews with FOX17 here.

Speaking of the Detroit Tigers, they will start their first homestand of the season against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Friday, too. First pitch is set for 1:10 pm, but the festivities start long before that.

Team introductions will begin at 12:35 pm, and actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Outside of the ballpark, there is a long list of things to do and see in Motor City, including a tailgate party hosted by the Downtown Detroit Partnership at Grand Circus Park from 9am until 5pm.

For more information about events in Downtown Detroit, including parking if you are making the drive, check out this link before you go.

We will be live from LMCU Ballpark Friday morning with everything you need to know about the Whitecaps as they start another season of baseball here in West Michigan.

