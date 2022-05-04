Holy Smoke BBQ competition to raise money for Catholic Charities West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — This weekend Catholic Charities West Michigan will host its second annual Holy Smokes BBQ Fundraiser.

It's scheduled for Saturday, May 7 at Pigeon Hill Brewing Co. in downtown Muskegon.

This year's event will feature BBQ pitmasters from Dr. Rolf's Barbeque, The Grilling Company, Bone Ends, Seminole Shores, RollN' Smokes BBQ and more. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online, or at Pigeon Hill Brewing.

We got a sneak peek this morning on FOX 17 Morning News!