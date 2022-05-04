Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

Holy Smoke BBQ competition to raise money for Catholic Charities West Michigan

This weekend Catholic Charities West Michigan will host it's second annual Holy Smokes BBQ Fundraiser.
Holy Smokes BBQ competition
Posted at 9:00 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 09:02:34-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — This weekend Catholic Charities West Michigan will host its second annual Holy Smokes BBQ Fundraiser.

It's scheduled for Saturday, May 7 at Pigeon Hill Brewing Co. in downtown Muskegon.

This year's event will feature BBQ pitmasters from Dr. Rolf's Barbeque, The Grilling Company, Bone Ends, Seminole Shores, RollN' Smokes BBQ and more. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online, or at Pigeon Hill Brewing.

We got a sneak peek this morning on FOX 17 Morning News!

Holy Smoke BBQ competition to raise money for Catholic Charities West Michigan

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Plan-For-It-960x720-TON.jpg

Weather