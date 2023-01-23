Holocaust survivor to speak on experiences, new book in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hackley Public Library will host Irene Miller— author and Holocaust Survivor— to speak about her book, Into No Man’s Land, on January 26th.

She’ll bring the audience through her harrowing story—taking you from freezing Siberian labor camps, to fighting through starvation and disease in Uzbekistan—everything that shaped the life of a woman bound and determined to be a positive force in the world.

Miller will speak at Muskegon High School in the Auditorium starting at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to all ages, though audience discretion is advised.

You can find more here.