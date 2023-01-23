Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Holocaust survivor to speak on experiences, new book in Muskegon

Young Irene (focused)
Mallory Metzger
Young Irene (focused)
IreneMiller.JPG
IrenePhoto.jpg
IreneNoMansLand.jpg
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 06:39:24-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hackley Public Library will host Irene Miller— author and Holocaust Survivor— to speak about her book, Into No Man’s Land, on January 26th.

She’ll bring the audience through her harrowing story—taking you from freezing Siberian labor camps, to fighting through starvation and disease in Uzbekistan—everything that shaped the life of a woman bound and determined to be a positive force in the world.

Miller will speak at Muskegon High School in the Auditorium starting at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to all ages, though audience discretion is advised.

You can find more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered