Holland set to welcome Celtic Festival and Highland Games this weekend

HOLLAND, Mich. — This weekend the Irish and Scottish are invading Holland for the annual Celtic Festival and Highland Games.

The festival kicks off Friday, June 21 at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds and ends on Saturday, June 22.

Last year's festival, just the second in its history, attracted more than 7,000 people. Organizers expect even more to attend this year.

“We started in a small park in downtown Holland, but outgrew that venue after the first year,” said co-director Pete Grimm of Holland. “The County Fairgrounds work well for us now and give us room to grow for the future as well. Our Highland Games already are among the largest in Michigan.”

“The idea for this festival was hatched during the COVID-19 pandemic”, according to Holland Celtic Society president and event co-director Craig Rich of Holland. “A group of us who regularly celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and other ethnic festivals and events in Holland, thought that we could get together and start something great for the community. This festival was born then.”

This year the festival features 17 Irish and Celtic bands, including Acoustic Vagabondi, Toby Bresnahan, Selkie, Uneven Ground, Belfast Gin, Enda Reilly, The Barley Saints, The Chelsea House Orchestra, Kennedy’s Kitchen, The Conklin Ceili Band, Whorled, The Leprecons, Ironwood, The Mudmen, The Devil’s Brigade (formerly The American Rogues), and CrossBow. There will also be dance companies performing traditional Celtic dance demonstrations. The Kalamazoo Pipe and Drum band will play throughout the festival.

As the name suggests, there will be Highland athletic games too, including caber-tossing, hammer-throwing, and other feats of strength. Those kick off at 9:30 a.m. on June 22.

Tickets options range from a two-day pass costing $22.50 or a Saturday-only pass for $12. Kids 15 and under can enter for free on Saturday.

For more details on the Holland Celtic Festival and Highland Games, head to the festival's website.

