Holland postal customers partnering to Stamp Out Hunger Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. — On Saturday, May 20, Holland is mailing in the fight against hunger.

No—they’re not slacking off. The National Association of Letter Carriers is partnering with residents in the city to send food to pantries through the mail.

National Association of Letter Carriers Postal Food Drive

It’s their annual Postal Food Drive, part of the Stamp Out Hunger program. All you have to do is pack your mailbox with a bag of non-perishable foods (Not expired, either. Don’t be that guy).

Your mail carrier will pick it up during their regular Saturday route!

If you want to get involved, get a hold of a participating food pantry to volunteer!