Holland Museum features exclusive Tulip Time events, exhibits

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time envelops the City of Holland every year at this time— and the Holland Museum is no exception!

They're hosting exhibits and events to celebrate Dutch heritage throughout the festival.

Events

Perserving our Stories

Short films featuring the story of the multi-generational family businesses that built the community— many of which still stand today.

The films will run continuously starting at 10:30 a.m. each day.

The Netherlands "Klock"

Each day at noon, this intricately engineered "Klock" from the 1939 World's Fair will run for 1 minute. Traditionally it's only run on the first Saturday of the month. See the artistry and craftsmanship that went into creating this one-of-a-kind timepiece for yourself!

Holland Museum The Netherlands "Klock" will run for 1 minute each day during Tulip Time

Exhibits

Cultivating Dutch Tradition in the 21st Century: Jane Jones Hyperrealist Floral Paintings

American artist, Jane Jones shared her contemporary take on 17th century Dutch Still-Life featuring— of course— tulips! These oil paintings will jump off the canvas. According to Jane, each piece communicates a message special to her, but art is subjective. Tell us what you see!

Holland Museum Hyper-realistic oil paintings by Jane Jones are a modern take on 17th Century Dutch Still Life

Special Loan

A special treat for baseball fans— two wooden shoes given to Tigers-great, Al Kaline! "Mr. Tiger"— as the pitcher was known during his 22-season career in Detroit— was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980. Kaline was gifted a pair of wooden shoes in 1959 and was the Grand Marshall for the festival in 1975, earning him yet another pair.

Holland Museum Two pairs of wooden shoes presented to Tigers great, Al Kaline will be on display at the Holland Museum during Tulip Time

Historic Homes tours

Explore the Cappon and Settlers homes and step back in time to see life from the mid-1800s to 1900, including the home of Holland's first mayor, Isaac Cappon.

Holland Museum Home of Holland's first mayor, Isaac Cappon to be prominently featured through Tulip Time

The museum will hold special hours — Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday; 10 a.m.—5 p.m.— and their free admission offered on the 2nd Monday of each month will be honored on May 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. Head to their website for more.