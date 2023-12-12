Holiday stress buster: kindness

The American Psychological Association says 38% of us feel increased stress during the holidays.

FOX 17 invited Priority Health to talk about how to handle some of the tougher times of the season. While everyday annoyances may fade, when they start to compound the stress can have a serious impact on your mental and physical health, even leading some to substance abuse or self-harm.

One thing you can do right now to get ahead of it all? Spread kindness— to yourself included!

Be kind to yourself

-Learn to say ‘no’ if the situation is too stressful.

-Set boundaries.

-Practice relaxation.

-Take care of your body.

-Avoid situations that will push your buttons too far.

Be kind to others

Reach out to those going through a rough time. You don't have to know "the right thing to say", but you can remind them they are cared for, and that's perfect.

Reach out to those who may not be going through a rough time. Sometimes it's just nice to connect without a heavy reason. A call to say hello or what's your recipe for _____? can lead to a stress-busting moment for both of you.

For those who need a little more direction, Priority Health is currently offering free access to a digital self-help tool called myStrength to all Michiganders.

If you have an immediate need, call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

You are not alone.