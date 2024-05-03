Hip-‘Opera: Opera Grand Rapids pop-up event leans on modern storytelling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The heavy-hitting and often spontaneous style of Hip Hop that gets audiences grooving doesn’t really match with the buttoned-up, formal setting performances opera singers typically face years of practice and tutoring to achieve— but that is exactly what’s coming to Rosa Parks Circle.

The free, genre-mashing pop-up is thanks to Opera Grand Rapids.

Performers will fuse classic stories and themes with insane beats and vocal prowess.

Hip Opera takes over the stage on May 15 at 7 p.m.

And if you can't get enough of how Opera Grand Rapids is reaching beyond expectations to bring impactful and stirring stories to more audiences, check out their performance of Stinney: An American Execution on PBS June 16.