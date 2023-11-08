High Tea offers elegance, tradition during Restaurant Week Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An essential experience for any afficionado of the classics, High Tea is a blend of taste and tradition.

They opened their doors in April this year, this reservation-only space brings its fanbase a delectable assortment of finger sandwiches, scones, and a light dessert paired with flavored teas.

During Restaurant Week Grand Rapids, you can enjoy your choice of 2 Afternoon Tea packages for either $37 or $18.

High Tea is open until 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, with the last reservation seating at 4 p.m.