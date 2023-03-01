High-risk pregnancies and heart disease-- and what you can do

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heart disease is a big concern for women— we all know this.

What many women don't know— at least not until it happens— is complications during pregnancy could give you an eye-opening look into future risk for you and your baby.

FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner, points to two studies for insight— one on correlations between low birth-weight and vascular function later in life; the other that links high-risk pregnancies to low birth weights and an increased risk of heart disease for mom.

Study #1 - low birth weight and vascular development

Using high-resolution ultrasound to check the brachial arteries of 315 adults born under these conditions, the study showed low birth weight had an impact on vascular development & function later in life, increasing the risk for heart disease.

Read the study below:

Impact of Low Birth Weight and Cardiovascular Risk Factors on Endothelial Function in Early Adult Life by Chris Bovia on Scribd

Study #2 - high-risk pregnancy and heart disease

"Peripartum cardiomyopathy was independently associated with a 39.2-fold increase in heart failure... a 13.0-fold increase in myocardial infarction... a 7.7-fold increase in stroke."

You can find the full study here.

It's a complicated way of saying if you have a high-risk pregnancy— like gestational diabetes, eclampsia/pre-eclampsia, pre-term birth, intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR)— you are at increased risk for heart disease going forward.

Since high-risk pregnancies can cause low birth weight, it's even more important for you to keep in close contact with your doctor while pregnant to help your baby avoid these issues later in life.

Mom; we've thrown a lot of information at you— and that can be overwhelming— but the bottom line here brings us back to some pretty common knowledge; the more you can do to ensure a healthy pregnancy, the better off you and baby will be.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week:

Whether you're pregnant now or plan to be; talk to your doctor about your risk for heart disease and pregnancy complications, and do what you can to lower them now.

And for the ladies who aren't pregnant and don't plan to be, we've got similar advice. Talk to your doctor about your risks for heart disease and get started on a healthier life.