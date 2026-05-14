High gas prices are eating into delivery drivers' bottom line

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For delivery drivers, high gas prices aren't just an inconvenience — they're cutting directly into their paychecks.

Kaylynn Dang spends her workday behind the wheel as a DoorDash driver. Her goal is to complete 10 trips a day for a roughly $100 profit — but that's before factoring in the recent surge at the pump.

FOX 17 High gas prices are eating into DoorDash drivers' bottom line

"How much higher is it gonna go? Because this is crazy," Dang said.

She's not alone in feeling the financial pressure.

Adam Stone drives roughly 200 miles a day as a gig worker, splitting his time between Uber and DoorDash. With gas prices averaging $1.50 more than this time last year, he's spending about $84 more per week on gas alone.

FOX 17 High gas prices are eating into DoorDash drivers' bottom line

"Last night I got it for $4.54, and I laughed at that fact. I was like, I can't believe that. I'm like, yes, this is cheap," Stone said.

For the average driver in the U.S., 200 miles a day works out to about 8 gallons of gas. At $1.50 more per gallon, that adds up to $12 more per day — or $84 more per week.

Stone says the financial uncertainty of gig work has only grown.

FOX 17 High gas prices are eating into DoorDash drivers' bottom line

"You're gambling on the gas prices. You're gambling on, like, how much you know about your car maintenance issues. You're also gambling on if people are actually going to tip you or not," Stone said.

With no clear timeline for relief, Stone says he may have to change how he makes deliveries altogether.

"So I've also been thinking about grabbing, like an electric bike, or just a bike, and adding a bike as a vehicle to those apps too," Stone said.

Both drivers say they've become more strategic about which orders they accept — declining offers that require long drives, even if it risks a lower approval rating or lower-paid offers.

FOX 17 High gas prices are eating into DoorDash drivers' bottom line

"It's wanting to send me from Grandville all the way to Holland. I'm like, oh, no, that ain't it so, and you're taking a gamble," Dang said.

Dang's message to customers is straightforward: tip your drivers.

"I personally think that if you're delivering three miles, the tip should at least be $3," Dang said.

Smith echoed that sentiment.

FOX 17 High gas prices are eating into DoorDash drivers' bottom line

"That would ensure that, at least that they're not spending money to bring you your order," Stone said.

DoorDash has extended its gas relief program, which allows drivers to earn 10% back on gas when using the DoorDash Visa Debit Card. That program runs through June 30.

