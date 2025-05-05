"He's the heart and soul of this team": Griffins' equipment manager provides more than just skates and sticks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The sport of hockey requires a lot of heart, but for almost three decades, the heart of the Grand Rapids Griffins has been right behind a door labeled Equipment Manager and belongs to Brad Thompson

“I think he's, he's the heart and soul of this team,” Griffins' Captain Josiah Didier told me.

If you have spent any time around the Griffins, chances are you already know Thompson, just by a different name.

“If you walk through the hockey world and you say, hey, I know Brad Thompson, people are going to be like, who's Brad Thompson?" Thompson told me from his office at Van Andel Arena. "It's more of Dogg, oh, Dogg in Grand Rapids? Oh, yeah, I know Dogg.”

Andy Curtis Brad "Dogg" Thompson sharpening skates for Griffins

A name that was bestowed upon him in his second year with the team by former Griffin’s Captain Eddie Patterson because of Brad’s love of rap music - fo shizzle.

“It was in the 90s when Snoop Dogg was big.”

Griffins talk about Dogg

Since then, Dogg has become a very fitting nickname for the now equipment manager who has been a loyal, protective, and loved member of the Griffins for 28 years.

“I came in when I was 18 to Grand Rapids, and he was the first guy I saw, and I've been friends ever since,” longtime player and current Assistant Coach for the Griffins Brian Lashoff told me.

“He's a guy that cares about Grand Rapids, so first and foremost, I mean, when we redid our affiliation with Detroit, he's a Detroit Red Wings employee, but he cares about this community," added team President Tim Gortsema. "He cares about Grand Rapids.

The Wyoming native, who celebrated his 2,000th professional game with the team back in November 2024, does more than just sharpen skates and tape sticks. A fact that’s obvious by the amount of love from former players he has on display around his office.

FOX17 WXMI Brad "Dogg" Thompson honored for 2,000 professional games with the Grand Rapids Griffins

“He can tell when you're having a bad day, and he just makes a smile, and he makes every day a great day," added Didier. "You know, he's the best.”

"He's not just a guy that you come around the rink and work with," said Lashoff. "I mean, he's a mentor, he's a friend. He kind of helps younger players.”

Providing a needed voice to anyone seeking his advice, even if it might come out as a growl.

“At the end of the day, I'm the team mom, like, you know," Thompson said. "And honestly, you know, if they need a hug, they get a hug, and if they need a little barking, like I have that in me to show them that it's a game. The people out there are the ones that let you do that by buying a ticket and to come to watch you. So, you know, be humble and just, you know, enjoy your job.”

Easy advice from a man who enjoys his.

"What I do is try to just make everybody as good as me, around me, and better than me, so you can excel when you step your foot outside this door.”

Griffins long time equipment manager vital to team

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube