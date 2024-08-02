Heritage Landing to host 55,000 for Unity Christian Music Festival

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Faith, food, fellowship, and fun—all ready for your family August 7-10 at Heritage Landing Muskegon with the Unity Christian Music Festival.

Alive on the Lakeshore

The festival opens with Day 0, Wednesday, August 7. This free, no ticket needed day starts at 4 p.m.

Days 1-3: Thursday-Saturday

Gates open at 1 p.m., the final performance starts at 9 p.m. each night.

Spend the day (or weekend) enjoying your favorite acts, get to know Alive on the Lakeshore, and find out more about other nonprofits working in communities across West Michigan.

Versiti Blood will be there hosting a blood drive throughout the weekend. For everyone who attempts to donate, Versiti will give $10 to organizations partnering with the festival.

Alive on the Lakeshore

And don’t miss Camp Unity, a specialized area inside the Family Fun Zone for kids under 13! With obstacle courses, bounce houses, face painting and games with prizes, your kid will love the carnival feel designed just for them!

Tickets and multi-day passes are still available. Kids 5 and under are free!