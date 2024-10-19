Here's what's happening in West Michigan this weekend (October 19-20)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan is the place to be for fall fun, especially around Halloween. Here's just a taste of what's going on this Saturday and Sunday:

Michigan's Donut and Beer Festival

The Donut and Beer Festival is returning to Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo on Saturday from 3 in the afternoon to 8 in the evening. There will be over 200 vendors serving donuts along with 150+ beer, cideer and seltzer options. Plus, check out fun activities and entertainment.

Skeletour Spooktacular

The Skeletour Spooktacular is back in downtown Kalamazoo with over 50 skeletons taking over downtown area businesses, nonprofits and community organizations. The month-long celebration runs until the 31st and features extra activites and a bar crawl.

Ghost Afloat

Ghost tours are taking place aboard the S.S. Milwaukee Clipper in Muskegon. Tickers are 20 dollars per person with limited space available. Plus, don't miss the Monster Mash Dance Party finale on October 26.

New Salem Corn Maze

Jump on a wagon and take a ride through a lit-up trail full of spooky scenes and lights synchronized to Halloween Tunes at New Salem Corn Maze in Dorr. The event is designed for all ages and the ride lasts 20 minutes.

