Here's what's happening in West Michigan this Weekend (July 6 -7)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a holiday weekend for most Michiganders and if you're looking for something fun to do with your family or friends, we have you covered. Here's just a taste of what's happening in West Michigan this weekend:

South Haven Art Fair

Check out some local art at the 65th annual South Haven Art Fair. It's the longest-running juried art fair in the region, featuring nearly 120 artists. This year's unique blend of talent includes works in acrylic, oil, watercolor, pastel, sculpture, photography, and much more. The fair is free for the whole family to attend, and a shuttle bus from Baseline Middle School will be running throughout additional parking. The fair is in Stanley Johnston Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Click hereto find out more.

Grand Rapids Foodie Fest

Come hungry to the 3rd annual Grand Rapids Foodie Fest, a three-day culinary celebration in the heart of the city at Calder Plaza. There will be live music, dance and other performances as well as curated refreshments, local merchants and more. This event is free and open to all, all vendors accept cash and card payments. There is also a beer tent for guests 21 and over. The festival started Friday and runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11a.m to 6 p.m. Sunday. Check out the Grand Rapids Foodie Fest websiteto find out more.

Field of Flight Air Show

Take to the skies in Battle Creek with the Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival. On Saturday, the gates open at 10 a.m. and the show runs until 11 at night. The show continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 at night. Dozens of aircraft will be hitting the clouds including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Golden Knights. Attendees can also enjoy carnival rides, food & drink, specialty entertainment acts, live music and two firework displays. Plus, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Guinness world record-holder David "The Bullet" Smith will be shot out of a cannon. Click hereto find out more.

Heykoop Veteran Memorial Car Show & Benefit

in Muskegon, you can catch hundreds of classic cars lined up for a very special cause--Supporting our veterans and raising awareness to help prevent veteran suicide. Head to downtown Muskegon for the 8th annual Heykoop Veteran Memorial Car Show & Benefit. There will be music and food trucks as well as both a live and silent auction. All the proceeds for the event go to Lighthouse for Veterans, a Muskegon-based non-profit. The show hits the gas at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and runs 2 p.m. at the Hot Rod Harley-Davidson. Find more information by clicking here.

