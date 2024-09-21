Here's what's going on in West Michigan this weekend (September 21-22)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Welcome to another busy weekend! Along with ArtPrize, there's so much to do here in West Michigan. Here's just a taste of what's going on:

Canadiana Fest

Celebrate our neighbors to the north at Kalamazoo Canadiana Fest. It starts at 1:00p.m. and goes until 11:00p.m., all at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place.The annual event brings all of the best things Canada has to offer from food and culture to music and beer. Rick green, star of "the Red Green Show" will be in attendance.

Confluence Festival

The fourth annual Confluence Festival returns to Grand Rapids. The free festival celebrates all things new in the technology, art, music and science fields with events, expos, parades and more. Saturday's schedule includes events happening all across West Michigan including downtown Grand Rapids, the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, Kalamazoo's Air Zoo and more. You can see the full schedule of events and learn more by clicking here.

Grand Rapids Film Festival

Get your popcorn ready for the annual Grand Rapids Film Festival. Watch the big screen all day! Catch a dazzling array of films at two convenient locations: the historic Wealthy Theatre and the trendy Muse. Dive into a cinematic adventure, doors open at 11:00 Saturday. Then see what local filmmakers can come up with during the 24-hour challenge. Find out more here.

West Side Donut Dash

Blandford Nature Center is the site for this year's West Side Donut Dash 5K. Starting at 9:00a.m. Saturday, people of all ages can run their own race at their own pace. You'll get to run through the trails and get a donut for all of your hard work at the end. You can find information on how to sign up by clicking here.

GR Plays

Bring the littles out to burn off some steam at the 4th annual "GR Plays" event hosted by the Playground GR. This free event will have yoga, drumming, a bounce house, breakdancing, circus arts, self-portraits and more. "GR Plays" is a local non-profit dedicated to bridging the disparities of the racial, gender, culture and socioeconomic gaps often found in schools around the world of play. This is happening Saturday at Congress Elementary from 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

Latin American cultures will be celebrated in Grand Haven with the annual Hispanic Heritage fiesta. The parade of flags kicks off the day with more events taking place at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Fiesta goers will enjoy live music, DJ, dance performances, children and youth activities as well as other cultural entertainment. Mercado vendors will highlight Latin American-owned businesses and organizations that serve the community. Click here to find out more.

